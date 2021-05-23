UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BBC Reputation 'Highly Damaged' By Deceit In Securing Princess Diana Interview -UK's Patel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 05:40 PM

BBC Reputation 'Highly Damaged' by Deceit in Securing Princess Diana Interview -UK's Patel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Sunday said that the 1995 explosive interview with Princess Diana, obtained by "deceitful" methods, has significantly compromised the reputation of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

On Thursday, a report on a related inquiry led by a retired judge and peer John Dyson on how the interview was taken, found that tv journalist Martin Bashir behaved in a "deceitful way" and used "fake documents" to coerce Princess Diana to agree to a conversation. The report also criticized the BBC for conducting a "woefully ineffective" probe into the interview a year after it was obtained.

"There is no doubt this world-class institution, its reputation has been highly damaged... Lessons will have to be learned - there is no question about that," Patel said at The Andrew Marr show on BBC One.

She also noted that the upcoming state mid-term review of the corporation's royal charter, aimed to focus on its management and regulatory arrangements and scheduled to be carried out in 2022, would be "a very significant and serious moment" for the BBC, given its reputation has been harmed.

Patel also stressed that the media corporation would have to make efforts to regain trust and confidence, and reflect on "where it stands in a multimedia world."

After the report on the BBC's wrongdoings were published, Prince William accused the broadcaster of having caused irrevocable damage to his mother, whose confession on an affair along with disclosure of her marriage details concerning the heir to the throne and father of her two sons, Prince Charles, during the scandalous interview, shocked the public.

Related Topics

World Marriage United Kingdom Sunday Media TV Prince William

Recent Stories

70,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

11 minutes ago

Major local entities renew agreement to promote UA ..

56 minutes ago

DEWA inaugurates 6 transmission substations in 202 ..

56 minutes ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority launches ..

56 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi chairs Board meeting of Etihad Credit I ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises Egyptian efforts to achi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.