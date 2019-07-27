BBC, Reuters Refuse to Comment on Moscow Warnings to UK Media After RT Fine

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The BBC broadcaster and the Reuters news agency refused on Friday to comment on the Russian Foreign Ministry's remarks on possible difficulties for UK media in Russia after London had fined the RT broadcaster.

Earlier on Friday, the UK broadcast regulator Ofcom fined RT 200,000 Pounds ($248,000) for "serious failures to comply with ... broadcasting rules," claiming it did not preserve "due impartiality" in seven shows broadcast between March and April 2018. Later, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the UK media, working in Russia, should brace for consequences following the Ofcom decision.

Both the BBC and Reuters refused to comment on the Foreign Ministry's remarks to Sputnik.

The RT broadcaster described the Ofcom's decision as "wrong" because it was made before any court verdict on the matter. RT added that it was "considering further legal options" to reverse the fine.

The broadcaster pointed out in January that none of the watchdog's decisions found that RT was spreading "inaccurate information." RT recalled that Ofcom's analysis found that there were multiple sides presented in the coverage, but, according to RT, the watchdog wanted mainstream viewpoints to be more highlighted than the alternatives.