MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Chairman of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Richard Sharp has resigned amid a scandal over ex-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's alleged involvement in his appointment the BBC chairman, the broadcaster said on Friday.

In January, Sharp asked the BBC board to investigate his appointment as the BBC chairman amid reports of Johnson's alleged involvement in the process in exchange for helping the country's ex-leader secure a loan.

Earlier that month, The Sunday Times reported that Sharp, who was recommended for the top BBC job by Johnson in 2020, had helped the former UK leader arrange a guarantor on a loan of some 800,000 Pounds ($990,000), which sparked calls for investigating a possible conflict of interests in Sharp's appointment process.