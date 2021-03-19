UrduPoint.com
BBC Says Its Burmese Reporter Missing In Myanmar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:47 PM

BBC says its Burmese reporter missing in Myanmar

A Burmese journalist with BBC's Myanmar language service is 'missing' after being taken away by unidentified men on Friday, the media company said, voicing deep concern for his safety

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :A Burmese journalist with BBC's Myanmar language service is 'missing' after being taken away by unidentified men on Friday, the media company said, voicing deep concern for his safety.

"We are extremely concerned about our BBC news Burmese Reporter, Aung Thura, who was taken away by unidentified men", the BBC's press team said on its verified Twitter account.

