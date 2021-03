BBC says its reporter detained in Myanmar has been released

(@FahadShabbir)

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :A BBC journalist detained in Myanmar has been released, the British broadcaster said Monday.

"Detained BBC journalist Aung Thura has been released in Myanmar, days after he was detained," BBC World news reported, adding he was taken away by men in plain clothes while reporting outside a court in the capital Naypyidaw Friday.