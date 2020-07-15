BBC Says to Cut 520 Staff Due to Coronavirus-Related Financial Hardship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) said on Wednesday it would have to cut 70 staff more than initially planned, making it a total of 520 people, due to the coronavirus-related financial pressure.

In January, BBC announced it would cut 450 staff as part of a major operational reorganization on the backdrop of COVID-19. The plan has since been stalled and will now begin being implemented in stages, according to the company.

"The increased financial pressure on the BBC as a result of Covid-19 means the number of job losses in BBC News will rise to around 520, which is 70 more than the 450 announced in January. This will include senior management posts," BBC said on its website.

According to the news release, the reduction of staff is linked to the reduction of output that the company is determined to carry out.

"This crisis has led us to re-evaluate exactly how we operate as an organisation.

And our operation has been underpinned by the principles we set out earlier this year - fewer stories, more targeted and with more impact," Fran Unsworth, the director of BBC News and Current Affairs, said, as quoted in the news release.

The broadcaster outlined which programs and services exactly it was going to transform or cancel.

For example, the plan is to make reporters specialize in specific topics rather than specific shows, as was the case before.

BBC is funded predominantly by the state of the United Kingdom, specifically from an annual tv licensing fee of around $200 charged on UK households. The company also gets revenue from several subscription-only products.

Senior managers make up 1.4 percent of total public service employees, according to the company's latest annual report.