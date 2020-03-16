BBC sees audiences surge over coronavirus coverage

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The BBC, under pressure from the government about its funding arrangements and impartiality, has seen a surge in audiences as a result of its coronavirus coverage, it said on Monday.

In the past week, the average audience for its 6:00 pm (1800 GMT) news bulletin on the free-to-air BBC One channel was up by 27 percent on 2019.

A total of 11.7 million viewers watched the rolling BBC News Channel last week -- its biggest audience in five years, the corporation said in a statement on Twitter.

BBC News Online meanwhile recorded 70 million unique browsers from Britain alone -- 36 percent higher than the week of last December's general election.

All of the top 10 most-read stories for UK users on the platform were about COVID-19, it added.

The announcement came as the world's biggest public service broadcaster comes under renewed scrutiny of its controversial licence-fee funding model.

The government has begun a review of the arrangement, which requires British households to pay just over 154 ($199, 170 Euros) a year to watch live television.