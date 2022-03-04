BBC Suspends Work in Russia

BBC is temporarily suspending its activities in Russia and will work outside the country, BBC Director-General Tim Davie said, commenting in the Russian legislation concerning the coverage of its special operation in Ukraine

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) BBC is temporarily suspending its activities in Russia and will work outside the country, BBC Director-General Tim Davie said, commenting in the Russian legislation concerning the coverage of its special operation in Ukraine.

"This legislation appears to criminalise the process of independent journalism.

It leaves us no other option than to temporarily suspend the work of all BBC news journalists and their support staff within the Russian Federation while we assess the full implications of this unwelcome development," he said.

The head of the BBC stressed that the corporation was not ready to expose employees "to the risk of criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs."

"Our journalists in Ukraine and around the world will continue to report on the invasion of Ukraine," he added.