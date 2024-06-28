Open Menu

Be Prepared': Millions Of Filipinos Hold Earthquake Drill

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Be prepared': Millions of Filipinos hold earthquake drill

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Millions of Filipino citizens on Friday participated in a nationwide simultaneous drill as part of the government's efforts to prepare for any big earthquake.

The country's armed forces and police also took part in the exercises, performing the "duck, cover, and hold" technique, an official statement said.

The drills began at 2 p.m.

local time (0600GMT) and continued for a few hours across the Southeast Asian nation.

The drill was part of the government's Harmonized National Contingency Plan, preparing Filipinos for a possible earthquake of magnitude 7.2, referred to as ‘Big One,’ due to the movement of the West Valley Fault System which can affect Metro Manila and nearby provinces of Central Luzon and Calabarzon.

In March this year, the government also held the same exercise across the country to prepare the citizens for any major earthquake or other disasters.

Related Topics

Earthquake Police Metro Manila Same March Government Asia Million P

Recent Stories

US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: F ..

US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: FO

1 hour ago
 Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at fil ..

Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at filling station

1 hour ago
 Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity ..

Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM

4 hours ago
 UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan ..

UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..

4 hours ago
 Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator V ..

Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal

5 hours ago
 Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to ..

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US

5 hours ago
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

7 hours ago
 Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Karta ..

Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

10 hours ago
 ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

18 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

19 hours ago

More Stories From World