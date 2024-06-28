Be Prepared': Millions Of Filipinos Hold Earthquake Drill
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Millions of Filipino citizens on Friday participated in a nationwide simultaneous drill as part of the government's efforts to prepare for any big earthquake.
The country's armed forces and police also took part in the exercises, performing the "duck, cover, and hold" technique, an official statement said.
The drills began at 2 p.m.
local time (0600GMT) and continued for a few hours across the Southeast Asian nation.
The drill was part of the government's Harmonized National Contingency Plan, preparing Filipinos for a possible earthquake of magnitude 7.2, referred to as ‘Big One,’ due to the movement of the West Valley Fault System which can affect Metro Manila and nearby provinces of Central Luzon and Calabarzon.
In March this year, the government also held the same exercise across the country to prepare the citizens for any major earthquake or other disasters.
