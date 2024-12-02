Bear killed after 2-day stay in supermarket in Japan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) A bear was trapped and killed on Monday after a two-day stay in a Japan supermarket, Kyodo news reported on Monday.

Authorities used honey, apples, and bread as traps, and the bear was caught in a storage area at the rear of the store located in the prefectural capital of Akita.

The bear, who dined out in the store's meat section, entered the supermarket Saturday morning when the staff was preparing for the start of the day's operations.

A 47-year-old male employee attacked by the bear sustained facial and other injuries, according to the police.