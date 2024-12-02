Bear Killed After 2-day Stay In Supermarket In Japan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) A bear was trapped and killed on Monday after a two-day stay in a Japan supermarket, Kyodo news reported on Monday.
Authorities used honey, apples, and bread as traps, and the bear was caught in a storage area at the rear of the store located in the prefectural capital of Akita.
The bear, who dined out in the store's meat section, entered the supermarket Saturday morning when the staff was preparing for the start of the day's operations.
A 47-year-old male employee attacked by the bear sustained facial and other injuries, according to the police.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
More Stories From World
-
Carmaker Stellantis' CEO Tavares steps down48 seconds ago
-
Dozens killed in clashes at Guinea football match: doctors11 minutes ago
-
Pak-China border port in Xinjiang to operate year-round11 minutes ago
-
Centre-right parties set to hold power in Ireland21 minutes ago
-
French PM risks tumbling in hostile parliament vote1 hour ago
-
Marseille down Monaco with late penalty, Lyon score four1 hour ago
-
Biden pardons son Hunter in final weeks of US presidency1 hour ago
-
Dozens killed in clashes at Guinea football match: doctors1 hour ago
-
Wars, regional tensions boost arms sales: report1 hour ago
-
Fiorentina's Bove 'stable' after collapse, McTominay keeps Napoli top2 hours ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 table2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table2 hours ago