Beauden Barrett starts at fly-half for New Zealand against England

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Beauden Barrett will start for New Zealand against England at Twickenham on Saturday, linking up with brother Jordie in a fly-half/inside centre partnership for the first time in a Test.

The All Blacks have reverted to a first-choice side following last weekend's 64-19 thrashing of Japan, with only four of their Yokohama starting XV retained by coach Scott Robertson.

Beauden Barrett returns at stand-off in place of Damian McKenzie, who started against Japan but is now on the bench against England having been first-choice at No 10 for much of this year.

"It's the first time I've been outside Beaudy in a black jersey so that's exciting," Jordie told reporters at New Zealand's hotel in London on Thursday after Robertson announced his side.

"I'd like to think we're a good combination and that we can trust each other," added Jordie, returning after a six-week knee injury absence to a side now captained by another Barrett brother in Scott, the second row.

Robertson said Beauden's inclusion was based partly on the 131-times capped playmaker's experience of northern hemisphere rugby.

"He understands how to win here, but he's also very instinctive," he said of the 33-year-old.

"Whether that's out of his hands, off his boot or with his game management. He knows how to get you around the field."

Elsewhere in the forwards, former captain Sam Cane remains at openside flanker and 2023 world player of the year Ardie Savea comes in at No 8.

Tamaiti Williams will start again at loosehead prop after Ethan de Groot was not considered for selection due to what Robertson labelled "a failure to meet internal standards".

- 'Learned a lot' -

The All Blacks also face Ireland, France and Italy on this tour, with Robertson, who took over after last year's World Cup final loss to South Africa, feeling they are well prepared following a long run of games.

"It's a tour that's taking us to some of the top teams in the world," he said. "We've learned a lot, particularly in regard to opportunities we created but not finished. But when we get it right, we're a good team."

The All Blacks twice defeated England in New Zealand in July, thanks to narrow 16-15 and 24-17 wins.

England coach Steve Borthwick, who named his side on Tuesday, two days earlier than scheduled, will hope it's a case of third time lucky as he looks to improve on the team's woeful recent record against the All Blacks.

England have lost 17 of their last 20 Tests against New Zealand, their only wins in that sequence coming at Twickenham in 2012 and a 2019 World Cup semi-final in Japan. They also drew 25-25 when the teams last met at Twickenham in 2022.

"While we have met England twice this year already, four months is a long time in rugby and we know that both teams are different to the ones that met in New Zealand in July," said Robertson.

New Zealand (15-1)

Will Jordan; Mark Tele'a, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Cortez Ratima; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Wallace Sititi; Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett (capt); Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Pasilio Tosi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samipeni Finau, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie

Coach: Scott Robertson (NZL)