Beauden, Perenara Benched As All Blacks Make Five Changes
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Beauden Barrett and TJ Perenara were benched as New Zealand made five changes Thursday to their starting line-up for Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against South Africa.
All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson reacted to last weekend's 31-27 defeat in Johannesburg by bringing in Cortez Ratima for Perenara at scrum-half and moving Will Jordan to full-back in place of Barrett for the second match against the Springboks in Cape Town.
"TJ and Beauden will add significant experience and leadership when they run out and the 23 selected will put in a performance our fans both here and at home in New Zealand will be proud of," Robertson said.
Veteran pair Perenara and Barrett have played more than 200 games for New Zealand between them.
Ratima, 23, will win his fourth cap after making his debut against England in July.
Barnstorming loose forward Wallace Sititi, 21, will make his first start to replace Ethan Blackadder, who has a hamstring injury.
Wings Mark Tele'a and Sevu Reece replace Jordan and Caleb Clarke, who has a back injury, respectively.
Flanker Luke Jacobson was named on the bench to provide back-row cover.
Last weekend's win over New Zealand cemented South Africa's place at the top of the championship table with three straight victories.
After back-to-back wins in Australia, the Springboks are on course to win the championship for the first time since 2019.
South Africa will name their team later Thursday.
New Zealand (15-1):
Will Jordan; Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Tele'a; Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Wallace Sititi; Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett (capt); Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams
Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Sam Darry, Luke Jacobson, TJ Perenara, Anton Lienert-Brown, Beauden Barrett.
Recent Stories
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases
AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation
Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan
Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad
IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers
More Stories From World
-
South Korea sees highest average summer temperature on record4 minutes ago
-
Ugandan athlete Cheptegei dies after being set on fire by boyfriend5 minutes ago
-
Markets mixed after sell-off as US data keps traders wary14 minutes ago
-
Air pollution declined in Europe and China in 2023: UN15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to push for collective action to accomplish world free of drug abuse25 minutes ago
-
UN's Guterres says 'injustices' against Africa must be corrected45 minutes ago
-
Russia says RT sanctions part of US pre-election 'information campaign'55 minutes ago
-
Harris gears up for debate as Trump talks economy1 hour ago
-
Greek economy on rebound but many still struggling1 hour ago
-
The Azov POWs: Moscow's bargaining chip against Kyiv1 hour ago
-
Pegula stuns Swiatek at US Open as home hopes surge, Draper in breakthrough2 hours ago
-
Hamas says Netanyahu trying to 'thwart' Gaza truce2 hours ago