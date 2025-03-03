'Beautiful' Champions League offers Arsenal chance to salvage season

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is hoping the glamour of the Champions League can galvanise his injury-ravaged squad from their Premier League funk.

The Gunners' dream of a first league title in 21 years appears over after falling 13 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool.

Conquering Europe for the first time now appears their only chance of ending a five-year trophy drought and a kind last-16 draw with PSV Eindhoven could buy Arteta time to get some of his key attackers back.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have been ruled out for the rest of the season with serious hamstring and knee injuries respectively.