'Beautiful Job': Trump Faithful Applaud President At 100-day Mark
Warren, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) With music blasting and flags flying, supporters of Donald Trump celebrated his barnstorming first 100 days back in office as they gathered in Michigan in a party-like atmosphere to see the US president speak.
"He's done a beautiful job," said seller Donna Fitzsimons, 65, as she arranged an array of Trump merchandise outside the venue -- including special "I Was There!" badges to mark Tuesday's milestone.
Hundreds of people, many sporting Trump's iconic red baseball cap, erupted in sporadic cheers as Trump gave a 90-minute speech at Macomb Community College, just north of US carmaking hub Detroit and near the border of American friend-turned-foe Canada.
The event marked 100 hectic days in the White House dominated by an immigration crackdown, sweeping levies and a wider right-wing agenda that has pitted Trump against the US courts amid complaints of executive overreach.
"He's taken quick action on things," said janitor Kyle Murphy, 45, who praised Trump for "calling out wokeness" and the work of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency led by his billionaire ally Elon Musk.
Steve Camber, a 60-year-old retired nurse, agreed: "No one can do anything in 100 days that quickly. But I think he's doing really good, and DOGE is doing amazing things"
Trump's supporters, who danced to rock music in the gymnasium-style hall before the president arrived, broke into chants of "USA! USA!" after he walked on stage in his signature blue suit and red tie.
Speaking in front of a sign reading "The Golden Age," Trump whipped the crowd up as he touted his successes, from tackling illegal immigration to renaming the Gulf of Mexico.
"We're saving the American dream. We're making America great again and it's happening fast," Trump told the audience, which was mostly full but thinned out towards the back.
One of the biggest cheers came after a video was played showing migrants deported from the United States having their heads shaved by armed guards in El Salvador, which has agreed to accept US deportees.
At least one young man -- Trump suggested over the microphone he was a "radical left lunatic" -- was removed from the event to boos after a disturbance in the audience.
Dozens of protesters aligned with the Democrats also gathered opposite the venue, with some holding signs reading "I desist," local media showed.
Tuesday's event marked Trump's return to his campaign trail stomping grounds in blue-collar Macomb County, which helped him win the crucial swing state of Michigan.
