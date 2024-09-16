Bebinca Strongest Typhoon To Hit Shanghai Since 1949: State Media
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The strongest storm to hit Shanghai in over 70 years made landfall on Monday, state media reported, with flights cancelled and highways closed as Typhoon Bebinca lashed the city with strong winds and torrential rains.
A red alert is in place, and some coastal residents have been evacuated, city authorities said.
The typhoon landed early Monday morning in the coastal area of Lingang New City, in Pudong to the city's east, the China Meteorological Administration said.
It was the strongest storm to hit Shanghai since Typhoon Gloria in 1949, state broadcaster CCTV said shortly after Bebinca made landfall.
The city's 25 million residents have been advised to avoid leaving their homes, and all flights at Shanghai's two main airports are grounded.
Nine thousand residents have been evacuated from Chongming District, an island at the mouth of the Yangtze River, authorities said.
All highways were closed at 1:00 am local time (1700 GMT), and a 40 kilometre (25 mile) per hour speed limit is in place on roads inside the city.
Shanghai's flood control headquarters told CCTV they had already received dozens of reports of incidents related to the typhoon, mostly fallen trees and billboards.
CCTV broadcast footage of a reporter by the coast in neighbouring Zhejiang province, where waves pounded the craggy coastline under leaden skies.
"If I step out into (the storm), I can barely speak," the reporter said.
"You can see that the surface of the sea is just wave after wave, each higher than the last."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
More Stories From World
-
Villa return to Champions League primed to ruffle feathers again10 minutes ago
-
Spain's Alex Palou wins third IndyCar season title10 minutes ago
-
Slot gets first taste of Liverpool pressure after honeymoon period10 minutes ago
-
Mbappe bolstering holders Madrid's Champions League ambitions11 minutes ago
-
Rahm wins LIV Golf Chicago and 2024 individual crown41 minutes ago
-
Mexico president signs contested judicial reforms into law41 minutes ago
-
Trump safe after apparent assassination attempt, person in custody51 minutes ago
-
Trump safe as F.B.I. investigates apparent attempted assassination1 hour ago
-
Eight migrants die in Channel crossing attempt1 hour ago
-
Bebinca strongest typhoon to hit Shanghai since 19491 hour ago
-
Trump safe after apparent assassination attempt, person in custody1 hour ago
-
Spain's Alex Palou wins third IndyCar season title2 hours ago