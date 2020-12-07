UrduPoint.com
BECC International Online Conference On Climate Change Starts On Monday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 10:10 AM

BECC International Online Conference on Climate Change Starts on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The Behavior, Energy and Climate Change (BECC) international conference is scheduled to run from Monday to Thursday in the virtual format amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference is convened by the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy, the Environmental and Energy Policy Analysis Center at Stanford University and the California Institute for Energy and Environment, part of the University of California, Berkeley.

Over 500 participants, including researchers from top universities, decision-makers from government agencies, practitioners, influencers and energy service providers will participate in the event.

The plenary sessions will focus on passenger mobility in a post-COVID world, the impact of corporations on climate change and other issues. The agenda also includes 30 sessions and over 150 speakers.

