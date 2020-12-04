UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bechtel Receives 2 US Navy Nuclear Propulsion Orders Totaling $1.1Bln - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:20 AM

Bechtel Receives 2 US Navy Nuclear Propulsion Orders Totaling $1.1Bln - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Bechtel Corporation has won two US Navy modification contracts worth more than $1.1 billion for naval nuclear propulsion components, the Department of Defense announced in two press releases.

"Bechtel Plant Machinery [of] Monroeville, Pennsylvania was awarded a $662,216,798 ...modification to [a] previously-awarded contract for naval nuclear propulsion components," the first release said on Thursday.

Bechtel Plant Machinery was also awarded a second $482,417,574 modification contract for naval nuclear propulsion components, also on Thursday, a second press release said.

The total value of both contracts comes to more than $1.144 billion.

All the work on both contracts will be performed in Monroeville, Pennsylvania and Schenectady, New York, the Defense Department stated. No completion date or additional information was provided on either of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program contracts, the releases noted.

Related Topics

Nuclear Schenectady New York Billion

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

5 hours ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

5 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

6 hours ago

US Sentences Romanian Hacker, Counterfeiter to 40 ..

5 hours ago

Arrests in Yerevan Underway as Protesters Block St ..

5 hours ago

FM thanks OIC Envoys for strong support during 47t ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.