Bechtel Receives 2 US Navy Nuclear Propulsion Orders Totaling $1.1Bln - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Bechtel Corporation has won two US Navy modification contracts worth more than $1.1 billion for naval nuclear propulsion components, the Department of Defense announced in two press releases.

"Bechtel Plant Machinery [of] Monroeville, Pennsylvania was awarded a $662,216,798 ...modification to [a] previously-awarded contract for naval nuclear propulsion components," the first release said on Thursday.

Bechtel Plant Machinery was also awarded a second $482,417,574 modification contract for naval nuclear propulsion components, also on Thursday, a second press release said.

The total value of both contracts comes to more than $1.144 billion.

All the work on both contracts will be performed in Monroeville, Pennsylvania and Schenectady, New York, the Defense Department stated. No completion date or additional information was provided on either of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program contracts, the releases noted.