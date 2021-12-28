Bechtel Wins 2 US Navy Nuclear Propulsion Contracts Totaling $823Mlm - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The Bechtel Corporation has won two contracts totaling more than $823 million in value to provide nuclear propulsion components for the US Navy, the Defense Department said in two press releases.

"Bechtel Plant Machinery (of) Monroeville, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $621,969,749... modification...

contract for naval nuclear propulsion components," the first release said.

The company was also awarded a second $201,576,723 modification contract for naval nuclear propulsion components, the Defense Department said in a second release.

Work on both contracts will be performed in Monroeville in the US state of Pennsylvania (77%) and in Schenectady, New York (23%), the release added.