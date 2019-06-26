Bechtel Wins $383Mln Contract to Build Launch Platform For Lunar Exploration - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The US engineering and construction firm Bechtel has been selected to design and build a mobile launch platform at the Kennedy Space Center for the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion Crew Capsule that will take humans to the Moon and Mars, NASA said in the press release.

"The cost-plus-award-fee end item contract has a total value of approximately $383 million," the release said on Tuesday.

Bechtel will complete the design, build, test and commissioning of the mobile launcher within a 44-month period beginning July 1.

The project includes a base, a platform for SLS rocket, and a tower equipped with a number of connection lines as well as launch accessories that will provide SLS and Orion with power, communications, coolant, fuel and stabilization prior to launch, the release said.

The SLS, which is being built by Boeing and NASA, is designed as the most powerful rocket ever. It is the Primary vehicle to carry astronauts in the Orion crew capsule to the Moon and eventually to Mars.