UrduPoint.com

Becker Faces Trial Over Failure To Hand Over Trophies To Settle Debts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Becker faces trial over failure to hand over trophies to settle debts

Boris Becker arrived at a London court on Monday to stand trial over accusations that he failed to hand over trophies he won during his glittering tennis career to settle his debts

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Boris Becker arrived at a London court on Monday to stand trial over accusations that he failed to hand over trophies he won during his glittering tennis career to settle his debts.

The 54-year-old German commentator, who was declared bankrupt in 2017, is accused of not complying with obligations to disclose information.

The six-time Grand Slam champion is alleged to have failed to hand over various trophies, including the 1985 Wimbledon trophy, which catapulted him to stardom as an unknown 17-year-old, as well as his two Australian Open trophies.

Becker, who arrived at Southwark Crown Court dressed in a dark overcoat and purple scarf, is also accused of transferring large sums of money into other accounts, including to former wife Barbara Becker, and estranged wife Sharlely "Lilly" Becker.

The former world number one, who commentated for the BBC at Wimbledon last year, is facing a three-week trial on an indictment of more than 20 counts at the court, where he will be helped by a German translator.

Becker, with a shock of strawberry-blond hair, burst onto the scene in 1985 when he became Wimbledon's youngest men's singles champion -- repeating the feat the following year.

Becker's dynamic play and boyish enthusiasm -- best captured in his penchant for spectacular diving volleys on the Wimbledon grass -- made him the darling of the crowds at the All England Club.

The German, nicknamed "Boom, Boom" Becker for his ferocious serve, won Wimbledon for a third time in 1989.

He also won the Australian Open twice and the US Open, becoming the top-ranked player in the world in 1991.

Becker, who amassed more than $25 million during his playing career, became a television commentator after his retirement, with a high-profile role on the BBC.

He returned to the court in 2013 as the coach of Novak Djokovic and helped the Serb win six more Grand Slam trophies before the pair parted ways in 2016.

Becker's tangled private life has also kept him in the headlines since he retired from playing -- including a daughter conceived in a brief but now famous encounter with a Russian model at a London restaurant.

In 2002, a court in Munich sentenced Becker to a two-year suspended prison sentence and a fine of 300,000 Euros ($330,000) for tax evasion of around 1.7 million euros.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia German Fine Wife London Munich Money 2017 2016 Australian Open TV All From Best Coach Million Court Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi honored by Arts Council Karachi

Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi honored by Arts Council Karachi

1 minute ago
 Blinken Says Members of Myanmar Military Committed ..

Blinken Says Members of Myanmar Military Committed Genocide

1 minute ago
 CJP observes assembly’s matters should be fought ..

CJP observes assembly’s matters should be fought in the assembly

22 minutes ago
 Minister performs ground-breaking of greenfield ae ..

Minister performs ground-breaking of greenfield aerodrome

1 minute ago
 Nearly 3.5 million Ukrainians flee the country: UN ..

Nearly 3.5 million Ukrainians flee the country: UN

4 minutes ago
 Second Whistleblower Backs Claims Johnson Was Behi ..

Second Whistleblower Backs Claims Johnson Was Behind Animal Evacuation From Afgh ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>