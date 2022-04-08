UrduPoint.com

Becker Found Guilty Of Four Charges After Bankruptcy Trial

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Becker found guilty of four charges after bankruptcy trial

Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker was found guilty of four charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker was found guilty of four charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy on Friday.

The 54-year-old German was accused of hiding millions of Pounds worth of assets, including two Wimbledon trophies, to avoid paying his debts.

A London court found him guilty of removal of property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing debt and acquitted him on a further 20 counts.

Becker, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was bailed ahead of sentencing at the same court on April 29.

