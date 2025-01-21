Beckham, Protests, Crypto's New Dawn: What Happened At Davos Tuesday
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 11:42 PM
Although the sun may be setting on the era of free trade, crypto supporters say a new dawn is rising for digital currencies thanks to US President Donald Trump
Davos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Although the sun may be setting on the era of free trade, crypto supporters say a new dawn is rising for digital currencies thanks to US President Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, English football legend David Beckham made his debut at the World Economic Forum, vowing to empower girls as part of his mission to help children around the world.
Those were just some of the goings-on in Davos, where the world's richest and most powerful huddle together for public talks.
Here's what happened at the forum on Tuesday:
- Beckham wants to empower girls -
Beckham sprinkled some celebrity stardust at the forum but he had a serious message to the powerful gathered: girls are being left behind.
"That's what I'm focusing on this year, teenage girls, empowering them to live to their full potential. They should have the right and the same access as the boys do," Beckham said at the forum.
"When you empower a young girl, it uplifts them. It uplifts their family. It uplifts their communities. And that's good for everybody. That's good for the world."
It was also Beckham's first attendance at the WEF during which he received a philanthropy award for his work with the children's charity UNICEF.
- Crypto's 'new dawn' -
It's the "dawn of a new day" for cryptocurrencies with Trump's return, according to Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong, with palpable excitement for the future.
"You have to remember that the last four years in the US, it was a very hostile environment," Armstrong told attendees at one session.
Initially opposed to cryptocurrency, Trump made a sharp about-face during his presidential campaign, becoming a champion of the concept and promising to develop the sector, notably by loosening regulations.
- Activism on show -
There has been a flurry of protests at the gathering since the weekend.
In the latest on Tuesday, Greenpeace activists raised a banner saying "Tax the super-rich! Fund a just & green future" in the main hall of the Congress Centre.
That came a day after Oxfam activists briefly blocked the access road to the Davos heliport, while a separate group threw green paint on the facade of an Amazon pavilion in the village, holding a sign saying "drop fossil subsidies".
Recent Stories
Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit
Beckham, protests, crypto's new dawn: what happened at Davos Tuesday
M23 fighters further encircle key DR Congo city of Goma
2 killed, 1 injured in Kohistan road accident
Governor Punjab condoles with media mogul Amir Mahmood
Huge fire guts Turkish ski resort hotel, killing 66
Pharrell kicks off Paris Fashion week with Louvre show
Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN
Trump pardons of Capitol rioters spark jubiliation, outrage
French minister urges Europe to strive for greater strategic autonomy
Russia blasts US reinstatement of Cuba on terror list
Dialogue with opposition to help strengthen democratic system: Rana
More Stories From World
-
Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit2 minutes ago
-
Beckham, protests, crypto's new dawn: what happened at Davos Tuesday2 minutes ago
-
M23 fighters further encircle key DR Congo city of Goma3 minutes ago
-
Huge fire guts Turkish ski resort hotel, killing 663 minutes ago
-
Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN7 minutes ago
-
Trump pardons of Capitol rioters spark jubiliation, outrage7 minutes ago
-
Russia blasts US reinstatement of Cuba on terror list7 minutes ago
-
Rain-triggered landslide kills 17 in Indonesia3 minutes ago
-
Air France to resume Tel Aviv flights from Jan. 2520 minutes ago
-
Israeli military chief resigns over October 7 'failure': statement3 minutes ago
-
South Korea's suspended president attends impeachment hearing5 hours ago
-
Moldova residents caught in the middle of gas fight5 hours ago