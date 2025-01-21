Although the sun may be setting on the era of free trade, crypto supporters say a new dawn is rising for digital currencies thanks to US President Donald Trump

Meanwhile, English football legend David Beckham made his debut at the World Economic Forum, vowing to empower girls as part of his mission to help children around the world.

Those were just some of the goings-on in Davos, where the world's richest and most powerful huddle together for public talks.

Here's what happened at the forum on Tuesday:

- Beckham wants to empower girls -

Beckham sprinkled some celebrity stardust at the forum but he had a serious message to the powerful gathered: girls are being left behind.

"That's what I'm focusing on this year, teenage girls, empowering them to live to their full potential. They should have the right and the same access as the boys do," Beckham said at the forum.

"When you empower a young girl, it uplifts them. It uplifts their family. It uplifts their communities. And that's good for everybody. That's good for the world."

It was also Beckham's first attendance at the WEF during which he received a philanthropy award for his work with the children's charity UNICEF.

- Crypto's 'new dawn' -

It's the "dawn of a new day" for cryptocurrencies with Trump's return, according to Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong, with palpable excitement for the future.

"You have to remember that the last four years in the US, it was a very hostile environment," Armstrong told attendees at one session.

Initially opposed to cryptocurrency, Trump made a sharp about-face during his presidential campaign, becoming a champion of the concept and promising to develop the sector, notably by loosening regulations.

- Activism on show -

There has been a flurry of protests at the gathering since the weekend.

In the latest on Tuesday, Greenpeace activists raised a banner saying "Tax the super-rich! Fund a just & green future" in the main hall of the Congress Centre.

That came a day after Oxfam activists briefly blocked the access road to the Davos heliport, while a separate group threw green paint on the facade of an Amazon pavilion in the village, holding a sign saying "drop fossil subsidies".