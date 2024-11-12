Bees Help Tackle Elephant-human Conflict In Kenya
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Voi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) "We used to hate elephants a lot," Kenyan farmer Charity Mwangome says, pausing from her work under the shade of a baobab tree.
The bees humming in the background are part of the reason why her hatred has dimmed.
The diminutive 58-year-old said rapacious elephants would often destroy months of work in her farmland that sits between two parts of Kenya's world-renowned Tsavo National Park.
Beloved by tourists -- who contribute around 10 percent of Kenya's GDP -- the animals are loathed by most local farmers, who form the backbone of the nation's economy.
Elephant conservation has been a roaring success: numbers in Tsavo rose from around 6,000 in the mid-1990s to almost 15,000 elephants in 2021, according to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).
But the human population also expanded, encroaching on grazing and migration routes for the herds.
Resulting clashes are becoming the number one cause of elephant deaths, says KWS.
Refused compensation when she lost her crops, Mwangome admits she was mad with the conservationists.
But a long-running project by charity Save the Elephants offered her an unlikely solution -- deterring some of nature's biggest animals with some of its smallest: African honeybees.
Cheery yellow beehive fences now protect several local plots, including Mwangome's.
A nine-year study published last month found that elephants avoided farms with the ferocious bees 86 percent of the time.
"The beehive fences came to our rescue," said Mwangome.
Recent Stories
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership
PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities
German president steps in amid vote date deadlock
Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Pr ..
Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages dam
CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen Li Qiaoming
PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate Action Summit
'Tired' Alcaraz beaten by Ruud in ATP Finals opener
More Stories From World
-
EU top team heavyweights face parliament test1 minute ago
-
Fifth storm in under a month bears down on Philippines2 minutes ago
-
New Haiti PM sworn in as airliner hit by gunfire2 minutes ago
-
China's top diplomat to host Russia's Shoigu for security talks11 minutes ago
-
Trump set to name Marco Rubio secretary of state: NYT11 minutes ago
-
Trump ramps up transition moves with key appointments11 minutes ago
-
Trump picks close ally Congresswoman Elise Stefanik as U.N. Ambassador22 minutes ago
-
New Haiti PM sworn in, promising to 'restore security'42 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's leftist president faces first parliament test1 hour ago
-
Bees help tackle elephant-human conflict in Kenya2 hours ago
-
Italy and Lufthansa reach deal on ITA Airways stake2 hours ago
-
Boeing reaches settlement to avert civil trial in MAX crash2 hours ago