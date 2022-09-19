UrduPoint.com

Before Dawn, A British Pub In Washington Honors The Queen

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Before dawn, a British pub in Washington honors the queen

The Queen Vic pub in Washington opened its door at 5:30 am, and was soon pouring its first vodka Bloody Marys and Pimm's Cup to a bar full of homesick Brits and American fans of the royal family

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Queen Vic pub in Washington opened its door at 5:30 am, and was soon pouring its first vodka Bloody Marys and Pimm's Cup to a bar full of homesick Brits and American fans of the royal family.

A crowd of about 30 people trickled into the bar in the US capital starting before dawn for a gathering that mixed solemn mourning for the queen with the unusual treat of a pre-work Monday morning drink.

Several women marked the occasion by wearing long dresses and elegant hats, while other customers wore dark shirts and ties, or a more casual look of shorts and soccer jerseys.

"This is a huge deal, the loss of the queen, and we wanted to mark her funeral and show respect," said Julie Muir, 41, a British-American citizen whose family comes from Watford, north of London.

"My family follows the royals religiously. Sometimes it is about the drama and problems between them.

"But today it is all about this wonderful woman, her life, her service and bidding her farewell," she said as the funeral was broadcast on large televisions behind the bar.

- 'The Queen's Tipple' - The pub was granted a special permit to serve alcohol early, offering a "Queen's Tipple" made of Dubonnet, Beefeater gin and a slice of lemon -- reportedly the late monarchy's favorite drink.

"Many people have been surprised by their own reactions to her death and by their feelings of loss," said pub proprietor Roneeka Gordon, who was born in Liverpool.

"We wanted to create a space for those who are mourning to watch the funeral with like-minded people. We hope traditional British food and beers give our guests an extra feeling of comfort." Wearing a sharply-pressed US Navy uniform, DeLorean Forbes, 26, a military judge advocate, tucked into a full English breakfast of sausages, bacon, eggs, fried toast, mushrooms, tomatoes and beans.

"This was just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I wanted to be here with British friends," he said, sticking to coffee before heading to work.

"My mother is a big fan of monarchy. I really admire the beauty of today's ceremony, and the pomp and circumstance. I value the alliance between our countries and, as a navy man, I am pleased to see the British navy pulling the coffin."The Queen Vic, named after the British monarch who reigned for 63 years until her death in 1901, opened 12 years ago and serves ales including London Pride and Bombardier, alongside fish and chips, and bangers and mash at a location 10 minutes' drive from the US Capitol.

"It is not often I have a drink at this time," said neighborhood resident and American citizen Jen Barrie, wearing boots decorated with Union Jack flags. "It is just amazing to see and hear the funeral. I told my husband to drop the kids off at school today."

Related Topics

Washington Forbes London Liverpool Barrie Man Brits Alliance Women Family All From Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Lithuania in Talks With Allies to Have Brigade of ..

Lithuania in Talks With Allies to Have Brigade of NATO Troops in Country - Seima ..

6 minutes ago
 KU, MoHR organize workshop on human rights awarene ..

KU, MoHR organize workshop on human rights awareness

6 minutes ago
 Normalcy returns to all major rivers except Indus: ..

Normalcy returns to all major rivers except Indus: FFC

7 minutes ago
 S. African President Will Not Attend UNGA Due to E ..

S. African President Will Not Attend UNGA Due to Energy Crisis in Country - Spok ..

7 minutes ago
 Police Raid Italian Regional Authority in Marche F ..

Police Raid Italian Regional Authority in Marche Flood Mishandling Investigation ..

7 minutes ago
 HESCO endures 50% shortfall of power

HESCO endures 50% shortfall of power

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.