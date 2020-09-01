UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beginning Of School Year In 23 Israeli Towns Postponed Over COVID-19 - Officials

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:03 PM

Beginning of School Year in 23 Israeli Towns Postponed Over COVID-19 - Officials

The Israeli government decided to postpone the beginning of the school year in 23 cities and towns that are a part of the so-called red zone with a high rate of the COVID-19 infection

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Israeli government decided to postpone the beginning of the school year in 23 cities and towns that are a part of the so-called red zone with a high rate of the COVID-19 infection.

"The special government commission on the fight against coronavirus unanimously decided that the beginning of the school year will be postponed in the settlements classified as the 'red zone, with the exception of special educational institutions [kindergartens and schools for children with special needs]," the prime minister's office and Health Ministry said in a joint statement.

The decision was made overnight into Tuesday and took effect immediately. Most of these towns and settlements are populated by Israeli Arabs and also include seven cities and towns from the Jewish sector.

The situation in these areas will be reviewed again on Thursday, when a decision on further actions will be made.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Red Zone Jew From Government Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali are likely to be part of pl ..

20 minutes ago

ECI boosts employees’ trade credit insurance ski ..

25 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes Initialing of Peace Agreement in Suda ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan will face dire consequences if blackliste ..

58 minutes ago

Belarus Secures China's Support for New Customs Co ..

6 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price increases to 46.27 USD per ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.