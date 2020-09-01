Beginning of School Year in 23 Israeli Towns Postponed Over COVID-19 - Officials

The Israeli government decided to postpone the beginning of the school year in 23 cities and towns that are a part of the so-called red zone with a high rate of the COVID-19 infection

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Israeli government decided to postpone the beginning of the school year in 23 cities and towns that are a part of the so-called red zone with a high rate of the COVID-19 infection.

"The special government commission on the fight against coronavirus unanimously decided that the beginning of the school year will be postponed in the settlements classified as the 'red zone, with the exception of special educational institutions [kindergartens and schools for children with special needs]," the prime minister's office and Health Ministry said in a joint statement.

The decision was made overnight into Tuesday and took effect immediately. Most of these towns and settlements are populated by Israeli Arabs and also include seven cities and towns from the Jewish sector.

The situation in these areas will be reviewed again on Thursday, when a decision on further actions will be made.