Beginning of War in Ukraine to Become End of World Order as We Know It - Kuleba

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The beginning of a large-scale war in Ukraine will be the end of the world order as we know it, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

If Russia does not get a severe, swift and decisive response now, this will mean a total bankruptcy of the international security system and international institutions which are tasked with maintaining the global security order," Kuleba said at a meeting on the situation in Ukraine.