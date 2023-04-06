Behavior of Neighbors of Belarus Hostile, Russia Cannot Stay Silent - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The behavior of countries surrounding Belarus is unpredictable and hostile, so Russia can not stay silent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Belarus, just like us, is surrounded by countries that are very hostile.

Since we are a union state, naturally, Russia cannot leave Belarus alone. The actions of the neighbors are very, very unpredictable, unfriendly, so precautionary measures are definitely needed here," Peskov told reporters.