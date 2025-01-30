Behind AI makers' claims to share 'open source' models

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Chinese AI shooting star DeepSeek has made headlines for its R1 chatbot's supposed low cost and high performance, but also its claim to be a public-spirited "open-source" project in contrast to closed alternatives from OpenAI and Google.

Here are things to know about a decades-old software development philosophy that remains relevant in today's race for the most powerful AI.

- What is open source? -

Open source refers to the practice of programmers revealing the source code of their software, rather than just the "compiled" programme ready to run on a computer.

"It's having all the elements to reproduce, modify, reconstruct and adapt" a programme or system, said Michel-Marie Maudet, chief operating officer of French open-source AI firm Linagora.

The California-based Open Source Initiative (OSI) says truly open-source software should also be free to redistribute, allow derived works and be free of a slew of potential licensing restrictions.

Over the years, this has inevitably clashed with private companies' pursuit of revenue and intellectual property protection.

Nevertheless, many fundamental internet technologies such as the Linux operating system and Apache web server are open-source projects.

Consumer offerings include Mozilla's popular browser Firefox and VLC media player.

Navigating some open-source software can be challenging for non-specialist users.

And keeping projects up to date across a loose network of collaborators can be tricky, especially with funding hard to come by.