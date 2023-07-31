Open Menu

Behind-the-Scenes Talks Ongoing To Get Russia Back To Grain Deal - US Envoy To UN

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 11:06 PM

The United States welcomes efforts by the United Nations and Turkey to get Russia back in the Black Sea grain deal, with behind-the-scenes talks on the issue ongoing, US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday

"We are supporting efforts by the Secretary-General, by the government of Turkey, as well as others, to encourage Russia to come back into the deal and resume the movements of grain through the Black Sea," Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

Discussions on the topic "are ongoing behind the scenes," the diplomat added.

