Behind-the-Scenes Talks Ongoing to Get Russia Back to Grain Deal - US Envoy to UN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The United States welcomes efforts by the United Nations and Turkey to get Russia back in the Black Sea grain deal, with behind-the-scenes talks on the issue ongoing, US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"We are supporting efforts by the Secretary-General, by the government of Turkey, as well as others, to encourage Russia to come back into the deal and resume the movements of grain through the Black Sea," Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

Discussions on the topic "are ongoing behind the scenes," the diplomat added.