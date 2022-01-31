UrduPoint.com

Beijing 2022 Builds Platform For Cultural Exchanges, Mutual Understanding: SCO SG

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Beijing 2022 builds platform for cultural exchanges, mutual understanding: SCO SG

The Beijing Olympic Winter Games will not only provide a competitive stage for athletes from different countries and regions but also build a platform for cultural exchange, said Zhang Ming, secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Beijing Olympic Winter Games will not only provide a competitive stage for athletes from different countries and regions but also build a platform for cultural exchange, said Zhang Ming, secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Monday.

Zhang made the remarks during an exclusive interview with Xinhua prior to the opening of Beijing 2022, as 12 SCO countries will attend the opening ceremony taking place on February 4 at the National Stadium.

Guided by SCO's Shanghai Spirit of "mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations, and pursuit of common development," SCO member states have called for the non-politicization of athletes and sporting events and stressed the need to actively promote the development of the Olympic movement and the Paralympic Movement for people with disabilities.

"The delegation heads believe that the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing will strengthen friendship, mutual understanding and harmony among nations," read the Joint Communique following the 20th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Member States of SCO.

"Many ambassadors from SCO countries spoke highly of the high-level organization of Beijing 2022," said the SCO chief. "Including transportation, venue construction, event service and the application of science and technology and environmental protection approaches.

They believed that the conditions provided by Beijing will help the athletes perform better." "We have every reason to believe that, despite the impact of COVID-19, China will deliver a simple, safe and splendid Olympic Games to the world, which will leave an unforgettable impression on athletes and spectators," Zhang said. "The SCO family will be proud." According to its Bishkek Declaration, the SCO, one of the world's largest political and economic groupings, has long been stressing the significance of sports as an effective tool for promoting dialogue between nations, as events like the Kunming and Issyk-Kul SCO Marathons all help enhance the friendship and mutual understanding among the people.

With the Beijing Winter Olympics around the corner, the SCO will launch a new Beijing 2022 column on its website, following and sharing the Beijing Games from its own perspective.

"Upholding the slogan of 'Together for a Shared Future,' I believe the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics will carry forward the Olympic Spirit, promote friendship, mutual understanding, harmony and inclusiveness among people around the globe, and convey the determination and confidence of the world to join hands in fighting COVID-19," Zhang added.

"I wish the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games a great success."

Related Topics

World Technology Sports Exchange China Kunming Beijing Shanghai Bishkek February Shanghai Cooperation Organization Olympics Family Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Seven drug peddlers arrested; cache of drugs recov ..

Seven drug peddlers arrested; cache of drugs recovered

25 seconds ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

27 seconds ago
 Two bothers killed in road mishap

Two bothers killed in road mishap

28 seconds ago
 PTEA demands continuation of DDT incentive

PTEA demands continuation of DDT incentive

31 seconds ago
 PM defers summery to increase fuel prices: Gill

PM defers summery to increase fuel prices: Gill

5 minutes ago
 Estonian Prime Minister Urges Germany to Provide M ..

Estonian Prime Minister Urges Germany to Provide Military Support to Ukraine

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>