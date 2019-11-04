Beijing accelerates layout of graphene industry

(@imziishan)

The Chinese capital is taking a further step to accelerate the graphene industry by launching a seed incubation park at the city's graphene industry innovation center

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Chinese capital is taking a further step to accelerate the graphene industry by launching a seed incubation park at the city's graphene industry innovation center.

The incubation park in Fangshan District of Beijing is aimed at serving 100 upstream and downstream enterprises along the graphene industry chain.

Graphene, nicknamed "black gold" and "king of new material," is the thinnest and strongest nanomaterial that can most efficiently transmit heat and electricity. Combined with other metallic and non-metallic materials, it is widely used in fields such as aviation, aerospace, electronics, and biomedicine.

In a bid to promote the graphene industry, a 220-million-yuan (about 31.3 million U.S. Dollars) venture capital fund has been set aside to support R&D and product development of startups in the incubation park.

A Sino-UK incubation center was also unveiled to deepen the cooperation between China and Britain in the graphene industry.

Beijing has superior resources of graphene technology with dozens of world-class research teams, said Sun Xianfeng, assistant director of the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission.

"The graphene industry is among the key strategic plans for sci-tech development in Beijing," Sun added.