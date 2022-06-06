UrduPoint.com

Beijing Accuses Canada Of Provocations Under Pretext Of UNSC Resolutions Implementation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Beijing Accuses Canada of Provocations Under Pretext of UNSC Resolutions Implementation

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) The Canadian air forces have stepped up intelligence activities and provocations against China under pretext of implementing UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea, Chinese defense ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Monday.

Last week, the Canadian armed forces accused Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force pilots of unprofessional and security-threatening behavior during recent encounters with the Canadian air forces in international airspace. The incidents occurred during the Canadian air forces' NEON mission to monitor possible violations of UN sanctions against North Korea.

"Recently, the Canadian air forces aircraft have stepped up intelligence activities and provocations against China under the pretext of implementing UNSC resolutions, which poses a threat to China's national security and also endangers the personnel of both sides, the Chinese side strongly opposes this," the spokesman said, as quoted by the ministry.

China urges Canada to refrain from provocations in international airspace, otherwise Ottawa will be responsible for the consequences, the official added.

