Beijing accuses India of crossing border, 'attacking personnel'

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :China on Tuesday accused India of crossing a disputed border between the two countries, as the Indian army said three of its soldiers had been killed in violent clashes.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Indian troops crossed the border line twice on Monday, "provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides".