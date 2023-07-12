Open Menu

Beijing Accuses NATO Of Discrediting China, Misrepresenting Its Policies - Mission To EU

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Beijing Accuses NATO of Discrediting China, Misrepresenting Its Policies - Mission to EU

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) NATO member countries misrepresented China's policies in their joint statement and deliberately discredited the country, China's diplomatic mission to the European Union said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO member countries agreed to jointly counter China's growing influence and military power. At the same time, NATO members said in a joint statement following the first day of the summit in Vilnius that China's policy is a challenge to the interests, security and values of the alliance, but NATO remains open to interaction with China.

"The content of the communique related to China ignores the basic facts, arbitrarily distorts China's position and policy and deliberately discredits the PRC," the mission said in a statement, adding that Beijing "strongly opposes and rejects this.

"

China is determined to protect its sovereignty and security and will resolutely rebuff any NATO action that harms China's legitimate rights and interests, the statement read. The statement added that China also opposed NATO's expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

"The repeated statement in the communique that NATO is a 'nuclear alliance' will only further exacerbate regional tensions, and China is deeply concerned in this regard," the mission noted.

The NATO summit is taking place from July 11-12 in Vilnius, with Stoltenberg chairing the meeting. The summit agenda includes Ukraine's prospects for NATO membership, the strengthening of the alliance's eastern flank and the issue of defense spending.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine China Nuclear European Union Beijing Vilnius Same Alliance July From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2023

6 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional ..

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional languages transmission on PTV ..

10 hours ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Muniti ..

Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Munitions - Emergency Services

10 hours ago
 Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

10 hours ago
 KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mi ..

KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mine sector: Minister of State f ..

10 hours ago
With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power ..

With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power hungry' PTI chief stands full ..

10 hours ago
 Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh ..

Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

10 hours ago
 Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster ..

Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster Bombs Drag US Close to WW3

10 hours ago
 UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights ..

UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights Council debates Quran burnings ..

10 hours ago
 Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrain ..

Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrainian F-16 Pilots - Defense Mini ..

10 hours ago
 Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With ..

Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With Russia - State Dept.

10 hours ago

More Stories From World