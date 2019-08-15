Beijing Accuses US of Being Involved Into 'Anti-China Criminal Activities' in Hong Kong

The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong accused the United States on Thursday of being involved into "anti-China criminal activities" in the special administrative region

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong accused the United States on Thursday of being involved into "anti-China criminal activities" in the special administrative region.

This came as a comment to the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs' recent statement, in which the committee called on Beijing to stop suppressing rallies in Hong Kong, where people have been protesting since June against the adoption of a bill that would allow extradition of suspects to jurisdictions with which Hong Kong does not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China.

"US politicians distort facts and blindly pursue double standards, which is already close to a hysteria. They have colluded with radical criminal elements and are insanely involved into anti-China criminal activities in Hong Kong," the Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong said in a statement.