Beijing Accuses US of Trying to Shift Responsibility for Ukraine Crisis Onto China

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The United States is trying to avoid its own responsibility by accusing China of inaction regarding the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

"This way of disclaiming responsibility and spreading slander is very hypocritical and vile," Wang told a briefing, commenting on the US accusations against China on its position on the Ukrainian crisis.