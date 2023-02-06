UrduPoint.com

Beijing Admits Balloon Over Latin America Belongs To China - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Beijing Admits Balloon Over Latin America Belongs to China - Reports

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning admitted on Monday that a high-altitude balloon spotted in the skies over Latin America also belonged to China after the United States discovered and shot down a similar device over its own territory, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning admitted on Monday that a high-altitude balloon spotted in the skies over Latin America also belonged to China after the United States discovered and shot down a similar device over its own territory, media reported.

Mao told a regular press conference that the Chinese balloon used for flight tests had "seriously deviated" from initially scheduled course due to weather conditions and had entered the skies over Latin America and the Caribbean "by mistake," CNN reported.

In addition, the spokeswoman recalled that another Chinese balloon spotted over the US territory had also entered the country's airspace unintentionally.

"China is a responsible country and we always act in accordance with international law.

We have no intention to violate the territory or airspace of any sovereign country. As I said, we are gathering and verifying the facts. We hope both sides can handle the matter together in a cool-headed and prudent manner," Mao told a press briefing.

Last week, the Pentagon discovered a Chinese balloon over Latin America, the second airship that Beijing claims mistakenly deviated from its course due to weather conditions.

The first balloon spotted over the continental United States was shot down by the US military on Saturday. Washington insists that the balloon was sent over to spy on military sites, while China maintains that it was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research, mainly meteorological studies.

