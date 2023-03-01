UrduPoint.com

Beijing Against Political Manipulation Under Pretext Of Finding Source Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Beijing Against Political Manipulation Under Pretext of Finding Source of COVID-19

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) China opposes any form of political manipulation under the pretext of finding the source of COVID-19, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday, commenting on the FBI's data on a lab origin of the coronavirus.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a Fox news interview earlier this week that the novel coronavirus most likely originated from a potential mishap at a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

"The Chinese side categorically opposes any form of political manipulation under the pretext of searching for the source (of COVID-19). The involvement of the intelligence services in scientific matters itself is a politicization of this issue," Mao told reporters.

Conclusions based on falsified reports by US intelligence agencies have no credibility, the diplomat added.

