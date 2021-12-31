UrduPoint.com

Beijing Airport To See More Flights During 2022 New Year Holiday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 02:54 PM

The two major airports in Beijing will see the number of incoming and outgoing flights up 11.6 percent during the three-day 2022 New Year holiday compared with the same period a year ago

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The two major airports in Beijing will see the number of incoming and outgoing flights up 11.6 percent during the three-day 2022 New Year holiday compared with the same period a year ago.

An estimated 4,240 flights will arrive at or depart from the Beijing Capital International Airport and the Beijing Daxing International Airport during the holiday starting Saturday, according to the North China Regional Administration of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

The two airports saw a pre-holiday travel rush on Friday and are expecting return trips to peak on Jan. 3.

