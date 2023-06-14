Beijing Announces Establishment of Strategic Partnership With Palestine

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, said on Wednesday that China and the Palestinian Authority have established a strategic partnership.

"Today, we announce the establishment of a strategic partnership between China and Palestine, which will be a milestone in the history of our bilateral relationship," Xi said following a meeting with Abbas in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The Chinese leader pointed out that China was ready to promote "friendly cooperation" with Palestine in all areas.

China will also strengthen coordination and partnership with Palestine to assist the prompt and just settlement of the conflict in Palestine, he added.

"China and Palestine are close friends and good partners who trust and support each other," Xi said.

China was one of the first countries to recognize the Palestine Liberation Organization and the state of Palestine, and firmly supported the "righteous cause" of the Palestinian people to "reinstate their lawful rights," according to the Chinese leader.

"China is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Palestine to facilitate a speedy, comprehensive, just and steady settlement of the Palestinian issue," Xi said.

Abbas is on a state visit to China from June 13-16.