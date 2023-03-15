UrduPoint.com

Beijing Announces Joint Naval Drills With Russia, Iran In Gulf Of Oman From March 15-19

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 12:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The Chinese Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday joint naval exercises with the participation of Iran and Russia scheduled to take place in the Gulf of Oman from March 15-19.

"In accordance with the agreements of the armed forces of Russia, China, Iran and other countries, the naval forces of China, Iran, Russia and other countries will conduct joint naval exercises '2023 Marine Security Belt' in the Gulf of Oman from March 15-19," the ministry said in a statement shared on WeChat.

