BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) China is ready to use the upcoming visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to the country to promote a strategic partnership between Beijing and Paris, as well as contribute to strengthening global peace and stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Beijing confirmed that Macron would pay an official visit to China from April 5-7 at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. The French president said, in turn, that he had invited European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to accompany him during the trip.

"(Beijing is ready to) use this visit as an opportunity to facilitate new results of a close and long-tern comprehensive strategic partnership between China and France, in order to play a positive role in the healthy development of relations between China and the European Union, as well as to contribute to strengthening peace, stability and development in the world," Mao told a press conference.

Xi will hold talks with Macron, the spokeswoman said, adding that the two leader would discuss the future development of Chinese-French relations, cooperation in various areas between Beijing and Paris, as well as between China and the EU, and exchange views on the relevant international and regional issues.

"China and France are permanent members of the UN Security Council and global powers. In recent years, under the strategic leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Macron, the Chinese-French relations maintained stable development. Strategic interaction between the two countries was productive, practical cooperation was fruitful. In international and regional affairs, the two countries maintained contacts and coordination," Mao noted.

As part of his trip to China, Macron will also meet with Li Qiang, the premier of the Chinese State Council, and Zhao Leji, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the spokeswoman said, adding that apart from Beijing, Macron would also visit the city of Guangzhou in China's southern province of Guangdong.