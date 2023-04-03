UrduPoint.com

Beijing Announces Readiness To Use Macron's Visit To China To Enhance Global Stability

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Beijing Announces Readiness to Use Macron's Visit to China to Enhance Global Stability

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) China is ready to use the upcoming visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to the country to promote a strategic partnership between Beijing and Paris, as well as contribute to strengthening global peace and stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Beijing confirmed that Macron would pay an official visit to China from April 5-7 at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. The French president said, in turn, that he had invited European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to accompany him during the trip.

"(Beijing is ready to) use this visit as an opportunity to facilitate new results of a close and long-tern comprehensive strategic partnership between China and France, in order to play a positive role in the healthy development of relations between China and the European Union, as well as to contribute to strengthening peace, stability and development in the world," Mao told a press conference.

Xi will hold talks with Macron, the spokeswoman said, adding that the two leader would discuss the future development of Chinese-French relations, cooperation in various areas between Beijing and Paris, as well as between China and the EU, and exchange views on the relevant international and regional issues.

"China and France are permanent members of the UN Security Council and global powers. In recent years, under the strategic leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Macron, the Chinese-French relations maintained stable development. Strategic interaction between the two countries was productive, practical cooperation was fruitful. In international and regional affairs, the two countries maintained contacts and coordination," Mao noted.

As part of his trip to China, Macron will also meet with Li Qiang, the premier of the Chinese State Council, and Zhao Leji, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the spokeswoman said, adding that apart from Beijing, Macron would also visit the city of Guangzhou in China's southern province of Guangdong.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exchange China France European Union Visit Mao Guangzhou Beijing Paris April Congress From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muh ..

Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Nursing Ab ..

9 minutes ago
 TikTok introduces a new way to refresh For You fee ..

TikTok introduces a new way to refresh For You feed recommendations

9 minutes ago
 Informa Markets partners with NAFL to drive progre ..

Informa Markets partners with NAFL to drive progress of regional logistics secto ..

11 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah addresses false marriage rumors

Naseem Shah addresses false marriage rumors

13 minutes ago
 Soldiers martyred in Kech laid to rest with full m ..

Soldiers martyred in Kech laid to rest with full military honour

34 minutes ago
 GPSSA launches ‘Get Ready - Proactive Financial ..

GPSSA launches ‘Get Ready - Proactive Financial Planning’ campaign; offers p ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.