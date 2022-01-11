UrduPoint.com

Beijing Appeals For Calm After North Korea Missile Launch

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 04:10 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) China urges all sides to act and speak prudently after the North Korean missile test, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

"We have taken notice of the launch. The launch object characteristics need thorough analysis and assessment. The sides should not jump to conclusions or overreact," the diplomat said.

North Korea launched a missile, apparently a ballistic one, at 22:27 GMT on Monday from inland toward the Sea of Japan. The US and South Korean intelligence agencies are now thoroughly analyzing the data.

As noted by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the missile flew at least 435 miles at an altitude of about 37 miles at 10 times the speed of sound. 

It appears to be the second missile test by North Korea in a week after the launch on January 5.

