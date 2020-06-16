Beijing Asks for Meeting After China-India Clash With 3-4 Casualties - Sources

Beijing asked for a meeting after a Chinese-Indian altercation at Galwan Valley, a border area in the region of Ladakh, source at the Indian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Beijing asked for a meeting after a Chinese-Indian altercation at Galwan Valley, a border area in the region of Ladakh, source at the Indian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed "serious physical clashes," while the Indian armed forces said in a statement that one officer and two soldiers from India were killed in the altercation.

"There are 3 to 4 casualties on Chinese side. After the altercation Chinese side asked for meeting in Ladakh sector this morning to defuse tensions and talks are going on since 7.30 am," the sources said.

According to the sources, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has just held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, three Service Chiefs and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss this situation.