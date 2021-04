Beijing asks New Delhi to abide by agreements to de-escalate border tension

China on Thursday hoped that India would strictly abide by the signed agreements between the two sides and stabilize the situation in the borders areas with real actions

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) China on Thursday hoped that India would strictly abide by the signed agreements between the two sides and stabilize the situation in the borders areas with real actions.

"We hope Indian side will work with China to follow through the important consensus of our two leaders and abide by relevant agreements and treaties to de-escalate the tension at the border,"� Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

When asked if the next military talks between top-level officials from China and India will be delayed, he refuted the remarks, saying that the two sides are in communication for holding the 11th round of talks. There has been no talk about a postponement.

He however stressed that the merit of the situation at China-India border are very clear and the responsibility does not rest with the Chinese side.

When asked if China will consider Indian proposal that status quo of April 2020 should be restored, he said, "I believe it should be talked in the meetings.

"� Relations between China and India deteriorated since a deadly confrontation in Galwan Valley last year.

The two sides began formulating a disengagement plan to withdraw troops and establish no-patrol zones in November 2020. On February 10, Chinese and Indian border troops on the southern and northern shores of Pangong Lake began their disengagement as planned.

In the tenth round of corps commander level meetings between the two countries held in late February, the two parties had appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Bangong Lake area.

It was a significant step forward, the two sides said on February 20 on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point.

However, the disengagement is incomplete especially at the borders and post Pangong Lake as both the countries have difference point of view on the border issue.