Beijing Attaches Special Importance To Strategic Relations With Russia - Foreign Ministry

Thu 03rd December 2020

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Thursday that China attached particular importance to strategic relations with Russia.

"The sides support each other in the fight against the epidemic. The political mutual trust continues to grow. The sides provide strong support to each other on fundamental issues. We attach particular importance to strategic relations with Russia, and both sides have a strong political desire to further strengthen strategic interaction and contacts," Hua said during a briefing, commenting on the video conference of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The spokeswoman added that the high-level virtual meeting was very successful.

According to Hua, the parties summed up the results of cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, in trade, economic, investment and cultural areas, and also outlined a new strategic plan to deepen and increase the level of bilateral cooperation.

On Wednesday, the meeting between Li and Mishustin was held in the format of a video conference. During the virtual talks, Mishustin recalled the priorities for developing cooperation between the EAEU and China, including work on combining the development plans of the economic union and the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative. Mishustin added that it was necessary to create a system of digital transport corridors between the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and China.



