Open Menu

Beijing Authorities Issue Red Level Of Threat As Torrential Rains Resulted In 2 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Beijing Authorities Issue Red Level of Threat as Torrential Rains Resulted in 2 Deaths

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The Beijing authorities on Monday issued red level of meteorological threat due to torrential rains in the city that resulted in two deaths and forced evacuation of dozens of thousands of residents.

As of 11 p.m. (03:00 GMT) Sunday, 31,338 people have been evacuated in the city due to downpour, China Central Television reported. Two dead people were found in the district of Mentougou. Work was reportedly suspended at more than 4,000 construction sites.

The highest level of threat was caused by an increased risk of landslides, mudflows and soil collapses in some parts of the city, the meteorological services said.

The Beijing meteorological station also issued a red alert level earlier in the day. Rain will continue until at least 8 a.m. Tuesday (00:00 GMT), according to the station's observations.

It was also reported that from 8 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) July 29 to 2 p.m. (06:00 GMT) August 31, an average of 182 millimeters (7.1 inches) of precipitation fell in Beijing.

The districts of Fangshan in southwestern Beijing and Mentougou in the west of the Chinese capital were affected by bad weather the most, with 347.8 and 322.5 millimeters of precipitation falling there respectively.

As of 06:00 GMT July 31, heavy rains affected the operation of public transport on 428 routes, with traffic suspended on 346 routes. The movement of all public transport was stopped in Huaizhou District in northern Beijing. Traffic was also suspended on the entire Yanfang subway line. The Beijing Capital International Airport reportedly canceled 40 flights due to thunderstorms, and many flights were delayed.

Related Topics

Dead Weather China Traffic Alert Beijing July August Sunday TV All From Airport Rains P

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates an ..

Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2023

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with S ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with Serbian Business Council&#039;s ..

18 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible C ..

Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge

18 minutes ago
 ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee c ..

‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee concludes review of 2023 submis ..

18 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

19 minutes ago

Muslim woman assaulted, beaten in public in India’s Ujjain city

1 hour ago
Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ co ..

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

2 hours ago
 DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real esta ..

DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real estate transactions in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame ..

Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘ ..

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘Sustainability Guide’

3 hours ago
 H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister ..

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Interna ..

3 hours ago
 Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Mal ..

Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Malaysia amid Asia expansion

3 hours ago

More Stories From World