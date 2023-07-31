Beijing Authorities Issue Red Level of Threat as Torrential Rains Resulted in 2 Deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The Beijing authorities on Monday issued red level of meteorological threat due to torrential rains in the city that resulted in two deaths and forced evacuation of dozens of thousands of residents.

As of 11 p.m. (03:00 GMT) Sunday, 31,338 people have been evacuated in the city due to downpour, China Central Television reported. Two dead people were found in the district of Mentougou. Work was reportedly suspended at more than 4,000 construction sites.

The highest level of threat was caused by an increased risk of landslides, mudflows and soil collapses in some parts of the city, the meteorological services said.

The Beijing meteorological station also issued a red alert level earlier in the day. Rain will continue until at least 8 a.m. Tuesday (00:00 GMT), according to the station's observations.

It was also reported that from 8 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) July 29 to 2 p.m. (06:00 GMT) August 31, an average of 182 millimeters (7.1 inches) of precipitation fell in Beijing.

The districts of Fangshan in southwestern Beijing and Mentougou in the west of the Chinese capital were affected by bad weather the most, with 347.8 and 322.5 millimeters of precipitation falling there respectively.

As of 06:00 GMT July 31, heavy rains affected the operation of public transport on 428 routes, with traffic suspended on 346 routes. The movement of all public transport was stopped in Huaizhou District in northern Beijing. Traffic was also suspended on the entire Yanfang subway line. The Beijing Capital International Airport reportedly canceled 40 flights due to thunderstorms, and many flights were delayed.