Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:10 AM

Beijing Authorities Lift Alert Issued Amid Major Sandstorm

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The yellow alert issued in Beijing on Monday amid a strong sandstorm has been lifted, the city's meteorological services inform.

On Monday, Beijing was hit by a sandstorm that moved into the Chinese capital from Mongolia.

The concentration of harmful PM2.5 particles in the air was about eight times the standard level (250 micrograms per cubic meter vs the recommended 25 micrograms).

Visibility was limited to less than 1,000 meters (0.6 miles). cars were driving with headlights on and severe traffic jams occurred across the city.

On Tuesday morning, the situation in Beijing normalized and clear skies were visible again. However, some sand a dust could come back to certain parts of the city on Tuesday afternoon, because of a change in wind direction, Beijing's meteorological services warn.

Other parts of China have also been affected by sandstorms, which are expected to subside by Tuesday evening.

