Beijing Authorities Say Over 600 People Evacuated Due To Rainstorm

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Beijing Authorities Say Over 600 People Evacuated Due to Rainstorm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) More than 600 people were evacuated across Beijing due to rainstorm, the city's press center said on Friday.

"By 6 p.m., 651 people were evacuated throughout the city, including 466 people in Miyun district, 163 people in Huairou and 22 people in Fengtai," it said in a statement published on Weibo social network.

Earlier on Friday, Beijing authorities issued three weather warnings at once, in connection with a thunderstorm, rainfall and geo-hazard risk. Rains are expected to continue in some areas of the city from August 9-11. Residents are advised to avoid mountain and river areas and exercise caution.

