Beijing Authorities to Suspend Inter-City Passenger Bus Services Amid COVID-19 Concerns

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Inter-city passenger bus services to and from Beijing will be suspended starting on Friday following the detection of a COVID-19 cluster at the biggest wholesale market in the Chinese capital, Rong Jun, the deputy director of the municipal commission of transportation, said on Thursday.

"As for Beijing's passenger transportation links with the regions, the tourist bus rental services will still be suspended. Due to a sharp reduction in the number of passengers, we are receiving requests from transportation companies to suspend work. Therefore, from June 19, all passenger bus services connecting Beijing with other regions of China will be halted," Rong said during a briefing, adding that purchased tickets could be returned.

The new cluster of COVID-19 cases was detected in Beijing last week after dozens of people linked to the Xinfadi food market tested positive for the coronavirus.

Over 100 new local cases have been identified since June 11.

The Beijing authorities have previously said that only several categories of people facing high epidemiological risk were banned from leaving Beijing: COVID-19 positive individuals, suspected and asymptomatic virus carriers, those who have been in contact with infected people, and people who have a high temperature or other symptoms of the disease.

Most of those who are not allowed to leave Beijing have either visited the Xinfadi market in the period after May 30 chiefly market staffers and those who have been in contact with them or live in high- or medium-risk districts.

Beijing confirmed 21 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, detecting three asymptomatic carriers. All the cases are linked to Xinfadi. As many as 158 COVID-19 patients are now undergoing treatment in Beijing's hospitals, and 15 asymptomatic carriers are under medical monitoring.